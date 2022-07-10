Kate Middleton attracts massive praise for 'oozing class' with touching nod to Queen

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton emerged to be a a most stylish royal as she dazzled in a bright yellow dress to watch women's Wimbledon final on Saturday.

Kate Middleton also made subtle a nod to the Queen as she proudly wore a green and purple bow gifted from the monarch as a sign of royal patronage.



Kate's custom-made Roksanda dress has been paraded to the public before and she debuted it on her tour of the Caribbean earlier this year.

Royal fans were sent into meltdown over the appearance, with one penned: “Just wow!! She looks stunning, regal, powerful… Catherine oozes class.”

Another responded as writing : “So elegant. She is the sun, she is elegance. HRH Catherine is beautiful.”

A third gushed: “Ugh she's just perfection. So elegant.”

With a fourth royal admirer adding: “HRH Catherine looks stunning. Love the dress.”

It comes after the Duchess of Cambridge took over the role of patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club from the Queen. The mother-of-three took to the royal box in anticipation of the match between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur.

The much-loved royal is known to be a huge tennis fan and was spotted cheering on British star Cameron Norrie alongside husband Prince William earlier in the tournament.



Kate Middleton was seen clapping and cheering, whilst things got even more heated for the future King as he was spotted dropping an F-bomb throughout proceedings.

