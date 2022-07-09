Meghan Markle is being 'mentored' by politicians for 2024 Presidency Report

Meghan Markle is striving hard to land in the White House one day.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield predicted Meghan forecasts Meghan will one day become the President of the United States and in a bid to do that, the Duchess of Sussex will have to 'establish' herself in the game.

The royal expert told Express.co.uk: "When Meghan disagrees with something, she does not sit back and watch, she almost immediately starts to try to implement change.

"Is she going to run for President in 2024? Unlikely, however, there is room for her since Biden isn't committing.

"She is connecting with political figures to ask how she can help them in their efforts, and I think the ultimate goal would be that she could eventually run herself once she has established herself as a familiar political figure.

"We know that she is being mentored by several political figures higher up. She is friends with Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris.



"There are significant people there that can help create a space for her if she wants one.

"Would the American people vote for her? I don't think so. She is a very polarising figure in the States.

"Americans really are struggling with inflation, not being able to afford gas for their cars to get to work, not to mention an increase in violence and crime on our streets.

"They feel like she preaches at them from her Montecito mansion in a position that she was awarded thanks to marriage.

As a game place, Meghan "would have to establish herself as a political figure before she would jump into the race, and I would not consider the Vogue article a big political move.

"She's just a disappointed American that had an opportunity to speak out against Roe v Wade and did.

"However, I would still argue that had she done so on her podcast, historically, it would have made much more of an impact."