Islamabad’s Sector H-13 partially sinks after torrential rains

ISLAMABAD: Flash floods triggered by four hours of torrential rains caused widespread devastation in Islamabad’s Sector H-13, where rainwater entered the houses on Saturday.



As per the details, the capital city received non-stop heavy rains coupled with strong winds for at least four hours.

Following the heavy showers, rainwater entered the houses in the low-lying sector, causing losses of millions of rupees to the people. The residents complained that the rescue teams did not reach the area to aid those stranded.

Later in the morning, Commissioner Irfan Nawaz said that Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad along with the district administration was draining the water with de-watering pumps.

Heavy showers in twin cities

In Rawalpindi, the Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) has issued a high alert, advising the people to remain cautious.

Heavy equipment has been delivered to low-lying areas, and authorities are monitoring the water flow in Nullah Lai, according to the WASA Managing Director, Muhammad Tanveer.

According to MD WASA, the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have received a total of 55mm of rain. He said the water level at the Katarian point of Nullah Lai is 12 feet, while at Gawalmandi Bridge is nine feet.

A WASA spokesman said that rescue teams have been deployed to Committee Chowk Underpass, Liaquat Bagh, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town, and Jamia Masjid Road.

56mm of rainfall recorded at Zero point

According to the Met Department, 56mm of rainfall at Zero Point and 54mm at Golra 54mm was recorded in Islamabad,

Bokra received 51mm of rain, Syedpur received 47mm, and the airport area received 40mm of rain.

Meanwhile, 45mm of rain fell in Shamsabad and 43mm in Chaklala.

The Met Department said that intermittent rain will continue until tomorrow.