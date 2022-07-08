Prince Charles’ seemingly shades Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: ‘The public aren’t stupid'

File Footage

Prince Charles has been accused of trying to shade Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with his decision to hire a former tabloid editor that was sued by the couple.



This call-out has been issued by Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie.

He delivered the scathing accusation in a new piece for Yahoo.

The piece reads, “I’m just not sure who it is they think they are fooling? The public aren’t stupid."

"And a brief look at social media shows that a large majority of individuals can see straight through the smoke and mirrors. It’s why #TheRoyalFamilyLies trended high on Twitter for four days last week.”

“I’d say it might be time for a new strategy, but with news that Prince Charles has just replaced his short-lived head of communications with an editor straight from the Daily Mail newsroom (the same paper that his son and daughter-in-law has launched and won lawsuits against for libel and invasion of privacy), it looks like more of the same is on the horizon.”