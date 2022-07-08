 
Friday July 08, 2022
Entertainment

Prince Charles’ seemingly shades Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: ‘The public aren’t stupid'

Royal experts believe Prince Charles just shaded his son Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle with latest PR move

By Web Desk
July 08, 2022

File Footage

Prince Charles has been accused of trying to shade Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with his decision to hire a former tabloid editor that was sued by the couple.

This call-out has been issued by Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie.

He delivered the scathing accusation in a new piece for Yahoo.

The piece reads, “I’m just not sure who it is they think they are fooling? The public aren’t stupid."

"And a brief look at social media shows that a large majority of individuals can see straight through the smoke and mirrors. It’s why #TheRoyalFamilyLies trended high on Twitter for four days last week.”

“I’d say it might be time for a new strategy, but with news that Prince Charles has just replaced his short-lived head of communications with an editor straight from the Daily Mail newsroom (the same paper that his son and daughter-in-law has launched and won lawsuits against for libel and invasion of privacy), it looks like more of the same is on the horizon.”