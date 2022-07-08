'Thor: Love and Thunder' earns $15.7 million





"Thor: Love and Thunder", the fourth standalone Marvel film starring Chris Hemsworth as the powerful God of Thunder, earned $15.7 million on its first day overseas.



The movie is presently showing in 17 foreign markets, including Germany, Italy, Australia, and Korea. Soon, it will make its world premiere in North America and a number of other significant regions.

Overall ticket sales are running 24 percent behind "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (which achieved a huge $265 million in its international box office debut) and 39 percent ahead of "Thor: Ragnarok," which ended up earning $122 million on its opening weekend.

The most recent "Thor" adventure is anticipated to earn at least $145 million to $155 million in North America by Sunday (with some predictions going as high as $170 million) and an additional $140 million to $150 million from international markets. "Love and Thunder" is not currently being screened in China, Russia, or France.

The biggest opening for "Thor: Love and Thunder" was in Korea ($3.1 million), followed by Australia ($3 million) and Indonesia ($1.6 million). Other top-earning nations on the first day included Germany ($1.2 million) and Italy ($1.4 million).