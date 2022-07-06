Kate Middleton, Prince William in complete 'unison' over no PDA policy

Kate Middleton and Prince William have personal reasons for not displaying public affection, says body language expert.

Unlike brother Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Prince William is very secured in his romantic relationship to Kate, reflecting the confidence in public.

Speaking to The Daily Mirror, Darren Stanton explained: "She and William are a pair that appear so connected on a deeper level that they don’t need to be showing continuous signs of reciprocal liking - like tactileness or prolonged eye contact - during public outings to prove they have a deep connection.

"It is noticeably visible without the need for the couple to indulge in overzealous PDAs and is testament to why Kate and William have the confidence to attend events as individuals as much as they do as a couple."

Explaining what it means, Mr Stanton added: "For instance, Kate, walking across the bridge as she arrived to the grounds, displayed the same level of confidence solo as she did when sat alongside William in the stands.



"It’s interesting, as the couple were in complete unison with their behaviour while spectating.

"During a tense moment on court, Kate was seen anxiously tucking her hair behind her ears as William pulled an expression of tension.

"As always an outing on such a public scale sees Kate and William setting the scene and a precedent for how things are to be for when William becomes King.

"They are two individuals who aren’t afraid to be themselves while still upholding their royal duties graciously and as best they possibly can."