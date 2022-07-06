Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday disposed of a petition contempt of court petition filed against the arrest of anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan with a direction to approach the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The IHC CJ took up today the plea filed by anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan against his arrest.

The journalist's lawyer had approached the court late at night on Tuesday after he was taken into custody by Punjab Police from Attock when he was going to Islamabad for an extension in bail.

The IHC had barred the police from arresting Imran Riaz Khan under the jurisdiction of the court. A number of cases are filed against the anchorperson across Punjab.

At the outset of the hearing, Imran Riaz’s counsel informed the court that his client informed him last night that he is at Islamabad Toll Plaza.

“The police have submitted a report in the LHC that 17 cases are filed against Imran Riaz but the FIR registered in which he was arrested was not shared with the court.”

We have filed a contempt court in LHC as well, he said.

At this, CJ Athar Minallah said that they received a report last night about the arrest of Imran Riaz.

“Every court has its own jurisdiction. The LHC can look into this matter as the arrest was made in Attock which is outside the court’s jurisdiction.”

The counsel maintained that the police action has violated the IHC’s order to which the CJ responded, “Punjab Police has arrested Imran Riaz, not Islamabad’s.”

CJ Athar Minallah remarked that the court is not giving any observation on the matter.

“Come to court if the LHC issues the order that the arrest was made from Islamabad.”

“It is in your interest to approach the LHC,” the CJ directed and disposed of the petition.

The lawyer thanked the chief justice for opening the court at night.

“We are ready to hear any petitioner at any time,” CJ Athar Minallah replied.