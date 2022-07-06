Kate Middleton took Camilla photography 'commission' very seriously: Editor

Kate Middleton photography of Duchess Camilla are being lauded.

Country Life's managing editor, Paula Lester, was troubled over which picture to pick after Kate clicked exceptions photos of her mother-in-law.

She told the magazine: "The Duchess of Cambridge took our cover images at the request of our Guest Editor, The Duchess of Cornwall, and we could not be happier with the results — in fact, the set of images she took was so good that we struggled to choose only three, from which The Duchess of Cornwall made her final selection.

"The Duchess of Cambridge took her commission very seriously and was incredibly professional about the task at hand.

"She phoned me to discuss our requirements for the cover and subsequently composed a range of beautifully shot images."

Camilla commissioned Kate to take her pictures on the occasion of the future Queen Consort's 75th birthday.