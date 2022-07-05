Meteorologist forecasts more rains in Karachi after 2pm. Photo: file

KARACHI: As the metropolis received light-to-heavy showers on Monday, meteorologist Jawad Memon has forecast more rains coupled with thunderstorms in the port city after 2pm today under the season's first monsoon spell.

Talking to Geo News, Jawad Memon said that a weather system is expected to be developed in the northeast and northwest of Karachi. In addition to this, rain-bearing clouds gathered over Thatta, Badin, Nooriabad and Kirthar may move towards the city, he added.

“Light-to-heavy rains are expected in Karachi after 2 or 3 pm,” said the meteorologist.

However, the second spell of the monsoon is currently present in central India and it could cause rains in Sindh during the next few days, he added.

In a statement, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said, “Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [today].”

The Met Office said that heavy rain is also likely at few places in Sawat.

Karachiites warned against 'unnecessary movement'

A day earlier, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab took to Twitter and warned the citizens of Karachi against "unnecessary movement" during rainfall.

Taking to Twitter, Wahab wrote that his entire administration was on the ground to deal with any situation.

Since Karachi's streets get flooded with rainwater each year, causing massive traffic jams, the city's administrator said that it would be a challenge for authorities to manage that. He, therefore, requested citizens not to leave their homes without good reason during the rain.