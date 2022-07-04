Dua Zahra's husband will be in jail within 24 hours, hopes lawyer Jibran Nasir

Dua Zahra and her husband Zaheer Ahmed during an interview. — Screengrab via YouTube

KARACHI: Jibran Nasir, the lawyer representing Dua Zahra's father, Monday hoped that her husband will be in jail within 24 hours in the light of a new medical report determining her age to be between 15-16 years.



He was speaking to the media outside a local court where the medical report was submitted determining the girl's actual age. The panel was constituted on the court's order after Dua's father challenged a medical report which declared her to be between 16-17 years of age.

The fresh report has concluded that the girl is 15 to 16 years of age, however, the lawyer said that she is "nearest to 15 years".

Jibran Nasir hoped that after the new medical report, “Sindh police [will] take Zaheer Ahmed into custody by tomorrow afternoon.”







He has a case of kidnapping filed against him, the lawyer said, adding that policemen were smiling and taking pictures with Zaheer.

He further added that two weeks ago, senior police officials had said that there was nothing in the case, the case was closed, and today the medical report shows that the case was never properly investigated, to begin with.

“This case is a charge sheet against the Sindh police and the Sindh government,” he said.

He added that Dua's case was related to kidnapping and child marriage.