Karachi weather update: City receives first monsoon rainfall

Motorcyclists can be seen on the roads of Karachi after the city received rain. Photo—Geo.tv/ file

KARACHI: The citizens breathed a sigh of relief Monday as the port city finally received the much-anticipated first spell of monsoon rain amid the sweltering weather on Monday.

As per the details, rainfall is recorded in Gulistan-e-Johar, North Karachi, Surjani Town, Gadap Town, National Highway, Bahria Town, Malir, Shahrah-e-Faisal and suburban areas of the city.

Within the first few drops of the rain, the power supply to most parts of the city was suspended, multiplying the miseries of the citizens. The power outage was reported in Baldia Town, Orangi Town, and other areas of the city.

‘Moderate to heavy showers expected in Karachi after 2pm’

Earlier in the day, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said the port city is expected to receive heavy to moderate rain coupled with thunderstorms after 2pm today as part of the season's first monsoon spell.

Talking to Geo News, Sardar Sarfaraz said, “A good amount of rainfall is expected in Karachi at noon and in the evening.”

He maintained that the rains may begin to fall after 2 pm and are expected to continue till late night. “The metropolis is likely to receive rains during the next two days and on Eid ul Adha,” forecast the chief meteorologist.

Sindh has not received enough rains during the first spell of the monsoon as the prevailing rain-bearing system has weakened, revealed Sarfaraz.

In a statement, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said, “Hot and humid/partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the country with chances of rain-wind-thundershower in Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, northeast Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

A day earlier, the Met Office had informed that the current weather system in Sindh and Balochistan has weakened, as its core has shifted to the south-southwest of Karachi in the Arabian Sea.

However, it may give rain-wind-thundershower at scattered places in Sindh and Balochistan from Sunday to Wednesday.