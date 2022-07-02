Kanye West raps on headlines about kids: ‘They be on my nerve’

Kanye West sang about the "pain" he feels while reading headlines about his four kids he shares with ex Kim Kardashian in Cardi B's hotly released song.
The rapper shared how he cannot stand the headlines about his children, North, Psalm, Saint and Chicago, in the song titled Hot S*** dropped on Friday.
“Another headline, ‘Where your head at?’ / ‘N—a, go home, where your kids at?’ / They be on my nerve, they be on my nerve,” YE raps in the recently released song.
“I’m just sayin’, now I start to get used to the pain / ‘Til one day I said, ‘F—k it,’ brought my masseuse on the plane,” he says
Earlier this year, West lashed out at Kardashain for not allowing him to meet his kids and later publically slammed her for allowing North to post videos on TikTok.
However, the Skims founder has repeatedly denied the allegations that she is keeping her kids to meet their father and even asked the rapper to stop pushing that narrative.
West and Kardashian tied the knot in 2014, a year after welcoming their daughter North. However, things did not work for them and the reality TV star filed for divorce in February 2021.
Rebel Wilson, Charles Melton’s movie is expected to be directed by South Korean moviemaker
Prince William and Prince Harry’s former nanny was reportedly offered a ‘significant payout' by BBC
Kim Kardashian under fire for throwing lavish birthday party for North West
Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee dresses are all set to be displayed at an exhibition for the first time
Rihanna spotted at A$AP Rocky concert first time after welcoming baby boy in May
The Diana Award is the only charity that carries the name of Prince William and Harry’s mother.