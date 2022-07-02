WhatsApp to allow users to hide online status

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is developing a new feature that allows users to hide their online status, WABetainfo reported.
According to the WhatsApp news tracker, the platform is working on the ability to hide the online status.
The platform is working on bringing this feature in a future release of the app.
“WhatsApp is finally listening to user feedback by developing a feature that lets us choose who can see when we are online on WhatsApp!” read WABetainfo.
Billionaire Elon Musk will address Twitter employees at a meeting this week
Amazon customers in the Northern California town of Lockeford will be able to sign up for free delivery by "Prime Air"...
The $118 million settlement covers about 15,500 female employees who have worked for the company in California since...
The teaching method will be in-person and revolve around projects, with a focus on the 3D world and interactions in...
The software update will open a door to Horizon World virtual reality platform that Meta opened to the public in North...
The new tools will enable users to have regular screen time breaks, allowing them to remain in full control of their...