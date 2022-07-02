WhatsApp to allow users to hide online status

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that allows users to hide their online status. Photo: file

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is developing a new feature that allows users to hide their online status, WABetainfo reported.

According to the WhatsApp news tracker, the platform is working on the ability to hide the online status.

The platform is working on bringing this feature in a future release of the app.



“WhatsApp is finally listening to user feedback by developing a feature that lets us choose who can see when we are online on WhatsApp!” read WABetainfo.