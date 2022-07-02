Dua Zahra to be produced before medical board in Karachi today

Dua Zahra gives interview to a YouTuber. Screengrab

KARACHI: In compliance with the court's order, teenager Dua Zahra — who had mysteriously gone missing from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed — will be produced before a medical board in Karachi to determine her true age.

Last week a District East judicial magistrate had given the health secretary seven days to decide Kazmi’s application calling for a medical board to be constituted to determine his daughter’s age because he insisted that she was a minor.

Prof Saba Sohail, principal of the Dow Medical College, Karachi, has been appointed as the head of the panel that also comprises Dr Sikandar Rafique Qureshi, head of the Radiology Department at the Lyari General Hospital, Dr Rani, consultant radiologist, and seven other medial experts as its members.



A day earlier, the Karachi police team, investigating the case of Dua Zahra, had reached Lahore to bring her back so her age can be ascertained.

According to the police officials, Dua Zahra has been shifted to Karachi by a special team of the police. In Karachi, the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the police have taken Zahra into custody and she will be produced before the medical board shortly.

Her husband, Zaheer Ahmed has also arrived in Karachi on his own. Zaheer Ahmed, however, will not be allowed to approach the medical board, said the police officials.

Sources privy to the matter said that various tests, x-rays and a fresh ossification test will be conducted on her to determine her real age.