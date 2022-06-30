Kanye West faces legal action for using Marshall Jefferson's song

Kanye West was sued on Wednesday for allegedly sampling Marshall Jefferson's 1986 hit 'Move Your Body' without permission on Donda 2.

The 45-year-old rapper, producer and entrepreneur, allegedly used part of Jefferson's song at least 22 times on his track Flowers.

Kanye, who has legally changed his name to Ye, released Donda 2 in February exclusively through his Stem Player.

Ultra International Music Publishing took a legal action against the rapper and filed a complaint at New York's US District Court on Wednesday.

Jefferson hails from Kanye's hometown of Chicago and performed at Glastonbury last weekend. His song Move Your Body was released by Trax Records in 1986 and peaked at No. 34 on Billboard's Dance Singles Sales chart.

"I've been sampled thousands of times. There is a right way and a wrong way to go about it," The House music pioneer tells Radio 1 Newsbeat.

"Getting done by another artist, a black artist, a fellow Chicagoan without acknowledgment is disappointing."

Kanye and his team, according to the lawsuit, had discussions with Jefferson's representatives where they admitted to sampling Move Your Body in Flowers. But it claims the rapper did not take a license - which would have meant Jefferson was paid for using his track.