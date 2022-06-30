Meghan's friend talks about her 'gesticulation' after pictures with Harry and Duchess go viral

A day after being pictured with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, US actress Janina has finally shared her thoughts on the media coverage of her outing with the royal couple and the media coverage.
She, however, had a brief answer to what was said in the media about her.
Janina Gavankar, Meghan Markle's friend, on Wednesday reacted to a report that called her an Iranian activist after she was spotted with Prince Harry and his wife.
The American actress sat on the front seat of Harry's Range Rover while Meghan occupied the backseat. According to the report, Harry was seen driving to Oprah Winfrey's home.
Royal correspondent Omid Scobie shared a picture of the trio on Twitter and contradicted Daily Mail's caption which said Janina was an Iranian activist
Sharing the picture on Twitter, he wrote, "As much as the Mail would love to trigger its readers with the words "Iranian activist", the woman in this photo is actually actress Janina Gavankar."
Hours later, Janina responded to his tweet and wrote, "Let be real, my gesticulation and RBF is not newsworthy."
Lauren Conrad opens up about her ectopic pregnancy on Instagram
Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘just getting started’ with her foray into showbiz alongside husband Prince Harry
Prince Harry is reportedly ‘dialing back’ on his PR commitments because he's fed up of Netflix cameras
Winona Ryder recalls her struggling times in the 90s post her split
Britney Spears married her longtime partner Sam Asghari at a Southern California ceremony on 9th June, Thursday
Adele’s latest picture on social media is proof that she is a true fashionista