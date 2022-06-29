Aamir Liaquat's ex-wife Bushra Iqbal slams social media activists

KARACHI: Aamir Liaquat's first wife Bushra Iqbal on Wednesday slammed social media activists, who are posting stories about her former husband but not appearing before the court.
In an informal interaction with reporters at the Sindh High Court (SHC), Bushra Iqbal expressed grief and disappointment over dragging the bereaved family to court.
Talking about Abdul Ahad, a citizen who moved the court seeking the exhumation and autopsy of Aamir Liaquat's body to ascertain the actual causes of his death, Bushra Iqbal said she did not know the motives behind his petition.
“There is no humanity left in us,” she added.
Responding to another question, Bushra Iqbal said that their lawyer would respond to the questions about Dania Shah.
Earlier today, the SHC extended the stay order against the autopsy of eminent televangelist and PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain till July 19.
On June 22, the SHC suspended the order of a local court directing the postmortem of Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain. The petition was filed by Aamir Liaquat's son and daughter requesting the court to stop the exhumation and postmortem which was to be conducted on June 23.
Earlier, Brigade Police Station SHO and East SSP submitted their replies in the court during the hearing of the petition seeking nullification of the local court's orders.
Advocate Zia Ahmed Awan, the lawyer of Aamir Liaquat’s family, told the reporters that the court had issued a notice to the petitioner, Abdul Ahad, to appear before it on July 18.
Neither the police nor his family is interested in his autopsy, he added.
