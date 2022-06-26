Lizzo, Live Nation pledge $1 million to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Funds after SC's decision

Lizzo and Live Nation have pledged $1 million to abortion nonprofits following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion.
"God put me here to do good," Lizzo said at Friday's Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, announcing her and Live Nation's $1 million donation to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Funds
The Grammy Award winner, 34, has pledged $1 million from her upcoming Special Tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Funds.
"I'm pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars," Lizzo wrote Friday on Twitter.
She later opened up about her philanthropic contribution Friday night as she accepted the Fearlessness Award at the 2nd Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards in Beverly Hills.
"I just want to say that I make music because I wanted to make people feel something and I strongly believe if you can make people feel something, you can make people move something," Lizzo said.
