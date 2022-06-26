Harry Styles heartbroken as US SC overturns the Roe v Wade ruling

Harry Styles is devastated as the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade ruling on Friday (June 24) means that millions of women across America will lose their constitutional right to abortion.
In 1973, the Court ruled that the Constitution of the United States would protect a woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion. Under the new rules, individual states will be able to choose whether they want to ban the procedure or allow abortions to take place.
A large number of celebrities have taken to social media to react to the ruling, including Harry Styles.
Taking to Instagram, the singer and actor shared his thoughts over the new rules, saying: “I’m absolutely devastated for the people of America today. Check on your friends. Look after each other,” he wrote.
“We’re all in this together, and the fight is just beginning. A truly dark day for America,” the star continued.
Harry also shared a post from former First Lady Michelle Obama who has spoken out about her “heartbreak” following the decision
She wrote in a post “I am heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies.”
