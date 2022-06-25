Billie Eilish bashes netizens for focusing on Depp v Heard trial over abortion rights

File Footage

Bille Eilish called out internet users for their obsession with the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case over US Supreme Court's decision to reverse the Roe v. Wade.

The Happier Than Ever hit-maker spoke to NME after the court voted to overturn the landmark decision while she explained her recent song TV’s lyrics which had a reference of the defamation case.

“I was in this state of depression, losing my own rights to my own body, and then I’d go on the internet and it would be people giving their take on this trial,” the 20-year-old musician told the outlet.

“Women are losing rights for their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrities’ divorce trials?” she added.

“Let them figure it out on their own,” Eilish said before adding. “The internet bothers the (expletive) out of me sometimes.”

Earlier this month, Eilish sang her song at a Manchester concert which had the following lyric, “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.”

The singer’s latest interview came the same day court reversed the abortion rights law that recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalised it nationwide.