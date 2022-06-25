Punjab govt has zero-tolerance policy to end violence against women: Ata Tarar

FAISALABAD: Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar said that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy to end crimes against women and children.



He made the remarks on Friday while visiting a woman who was subjected to torture and thrown acid upon for giving birth to a baby girl by her husband.

Talking to journalists after visiting the victim at a Faisalabad hospital, the provincial minister said that they would take the incident as a “test case.”

He said the government was striving hard to control crimes, especially against women and children.

Taking to Twitter, the home minister said he visited the woman whose husband had tortured her and her daughters for giving birth to daughters.

Tarar said he took notice of two other incidents where two women — Yasmin and Nitasha — were thrown acid upon and another was attempt to rape, respectively.

All the suspects involved in these have been arrested, he added.

Yasmin was admitted to the hospital after receiving severe burn injuries when her former husband Azam attacked her with acid over arranging second marriage after getting a divorce from him.

Similarly, Nitasha was admitted to the hospital when a youth set her on fire in Roshanwala after failure to sexually assault her.