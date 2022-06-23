Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn pack on PDA amid tropical getaway

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s romance is seemingly going strong as the lovebirds were recently spotted getting cosy during their tropical vacations.
According to Page Six, the couple was spotted hitting the waves in the Caribbean ocean on Sunday. The outlet also reported that the couple is staying in Lenny Kravitz’s Airstream trailer.
The stars who usually keep their dating life out of the limelight painted a perfect picture as they packed on PDA two weeks after Swift’s appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival.
Talking about her short film All Too Well, Swift said, “I’m really secret agent-y about people not finding out about what we’re making while we’re making it.”
“So everything was code words, and writing things in codes that only certain people knew. … I’m so weird with stuff like that,” she added.
Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney are rivaling over a top stylist
Princess Diana would be 'proud' of Prince William and Prince Harry
Johnny Depp film props experience massive increase in value
Prince Harry misses his life in the British military after quitting UK
Kylie Jenner is receiving flak for misusing her billionaire status
Kendall Jenner felt her life path was different from Devin Booker