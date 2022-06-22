Kate Middleton ‘struggles to recognise’ Prince Harry after Megxit

file footage

Kate Middleton reportedly ‘struggles to recognise’ Prince Harry ever since he stepped down as senior royal with wife Meghan Markle and relocated to the US in what has come to be known as Megxit.



Talking to Closer magazine, a source claimed that Kate had been very ‘fond’ of Harry before Megxit and that’s why the Duke of Sussex’s criticism against the royal family since leaving doesn’t sit well with her.

As per the source: “She was extremely fond of Harry as a brother-in-law and bent over backwards to welcome Meghan into the family when they first got together.”

“That’s why the criticism the Sussexes’ launched on the family and the snubs that followed were so upsetting and damaging.”

The insider continued: “The sad truth is that Kate has struggled to recognise Harry as the same person she loved and respected all those years and the same goes for William, who desperately misses his brother.”