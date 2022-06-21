Military to brief MPs on security

A view of the National Assembly. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: An in-camera session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) has been convened on Wednesday at 3pm, sources told Geo News.

The sources said that military leadership will brief the lawmakers on the latest security situation in the country.

According to a The News report, the session will be held in the National Assembly Hall for which Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi submitted a resolution on Monday to designate the House for the session.

The session will be given a briefing on ongoing talks with the banned outfit Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the publication reported.

According to a local media outlet citing sources, the PCNS session is being summoned after the PPP raised objections to the secrecy of the government’s ongoing talks with the banned TTP.