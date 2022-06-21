Meghan Markle puts on a stylish display in denim outfit as appears to support her hubby Harry

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle channeled her inner actor in blue denim shirt and shorts during her husband Prince Harry's polo game in California.
The Duchess of Sussex supported her husband as he played a polo game with the Los Padres team in California this Friday.
The former Suits star, 40, put on a stylish display as she joined Prince Harry, 37, at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. She appeared to be the biggest cheerleader for her sweetheart, attracting massive applause with her stunning new look in chic outfit.
The mum-of-two was looking gorgeous in light blue denim shirt and Shorts. She paired the outfit with flat Grecian-style leather sandals and a pair of sunglasses.
Lilibet's mom appeared enthralled by the on-field action as she stood on the sidelines to cheer for Archie's daddy.
