Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson shares two cents on cancel culture

Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson has come out of in support of comedians, saying “it’s comedy’s job to offend anyone” while he condemned the “cancel culture”.



According to Independent, the Johnny English star gave his two cents on comedians and cancel culture.

“Comedians should be able to make jokes about absolutely anything,” he claimed.

Atkinson continued, “It does seem to me that the job of comedy is to offend, or have the potential to offend, and it cannot be drained of that potential.”

He further elaborated, “Every joke has a victim. That’s the definition of a joke. Someone or something or an idea is made to look ridiculous.”

The actor noted, “I think you’ve got to be very, very careful about saying what you’re allowed to make jokes about.”

“There are lots of extremely smug and self-satisfied people in what would be deemed lower down in society, who also deserve to be pulled up. In a proper free society, you should be allowed to make jokes about absolutely anything,” he added.