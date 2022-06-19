Kate Middleton ‘in the happiest period’ with Prince William despite royal shakeup

Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to be ‘in the happiest period of their lives’ right now despite huge challenges and responsibilities in the royal family, as per a source quoted by The Telegraph.
Prince William, who is set to turn 40 this week, is expected to take on the role of the Prince of Wales once his father, Prince Charles, ascends to the British throne, and a source close to him spilled that his ‘life is about to change hugely’.
As per the source: “He will be in charge of the Duchy of Cornwall, a billion-pound business empire, and will be expected to carry out far more royal engagements, especially abroad.”
Despite this, a friend of the Cambridges revealed: “William and Kate are in the happiest period of their lives now, before the weight of the world lands on their shoulders. They try to not think about what’s ahead.”
Kate and William are expected to also make a big move this summer, with the family uprooting from Kensington Palace for Adelaide Cottage at the Windsor estate.
'Everyone has the right to seek safety. Whoever, wherever, whenever,' captioned Ben Stiller
Millie Bobby Brown had revealed that she learned her American accent by watching shows on Disney TV
'This is and was about gun responsibility,' the video posted by Matthew McConaughey began
Jasmin Bhasin said marriage isn’t on her cards for the time being
Kareena Kapoor paid a tribute to her father Randhir Kapoor on Father’s Day
Sara Ali Khan adorably captioned the post, 'Happy Father’s Day Abba Jaan'