Video: Joe Biden falls from bike but is unhurt

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden took a tumble as he was riding his bicycle Saturday morning, but was unhurt.
A video from a White House pool report showed the 79-year-old president immediately getting up after his fall. He then says: "I’m good."
He was biking with First Lady Jill Biden near their vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and had stopped to talk to onlookers when he fell.
"I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating," Justin Trudeau says
Condemning the blasphemous remarks made by the BJP leaders, Hasan Mahmud said that it is not an internal matter of India
Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, said Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala
The explosion in an eastern district of Kabul was the latest in a series of deadly attacks that have rocked...
Four Turkish citizens were on board helicopter which went missing on Thursday, Turkish foreign ministry says, while...
A year ago, the average price of gas in the US was just $3.07; since then it has shot up by 62%