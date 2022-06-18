Video: Joe Biden falls from bike but is unhurt

US President Joe Biden falls off his bicycle as he approaches well-wishers following a bike ride at Gordon´s Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on June 18, 2022. — AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden took a tumble as he was riding his bicycle Saturday morning, but was unhurt.

A video from a White House pool report showed the 79-year-old president immediately getting up after his fall. He then says: "I’m good."

He was biking with First Lady Jill Biden near their vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and had stopped to talk to onlookers when he fell.



