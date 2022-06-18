— Geo News/ File

KARACHI: The weather turned pleasant in Karachi as parts of the port city received pre-monsoon light showers in the wee hours of Saturday.

The areas that received rains included Saddar, I I Chundrigar Road, Old city and other areas.

According to the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), intermittent light rain or drizzle is expected in the city during the next three days.

Meanwhile, different areas of the country already started receiving heavy to moderate rainfall after the PMD's forecast of the pre-monsoon showers.

Last night, rainfall was also reported in Lahore, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Shiekhupura, Kamalia and Naseerabad.

While, more rain is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

In its daily weather forecast, the PMD said that partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Karachi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir today.

However, it further said that “heavy fall and hailstorm” may also occur at a few places during the period, adding that hot and dry weather is likely in other parts of the country.

There are chances of rain in Karachi tonight, said the met office. The winds are blowing at a speed of 18 km/hour from the southwest in the port city. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range between 29 degrees Celsius and 36 °C. While the humidity level in the city was 79% Saturday morning.