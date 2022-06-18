William to celebrate 40th birthday without Harry amid challenges to monarchy

The Duke of Cambridge will never speak publicly against his brother Prince Harry but he speaks his heart out to his close friends.

Prince William will celebrate his 40th birthday on June 21, 2022. The Duke of Cambridge is second-in-line to throne and his only brother Prince Harry is not by his side as the British monarchy faces new challenges amid Queen Elizabeth's health problems.

Harry returned to UK four times since he stepped down from royal duties.

He came to attend Prince Philip's funeral, for the inauguration of Princess Diana's statue, while on his way to the Netherlands for Invictus Games and to attend Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

But the Duke of Sussex won't be in UK when his big brother celebrates his 40th birthday.

Days before his birthday, Daily Mail talked to William's friends and wrote he thinks Harry has been sucked into an alien world and his wife Kate Middleton was massively disrespected on Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey.