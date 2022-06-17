Pervez Musharraf expected to return to Pakistan soon, say sources

Former army chief Pervez Musharraf lies on a hospital bed in this undated photo. — Twitter/File

DUBAI: After ex-president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s health deteriorated last week, he is expected to return to Pakistan via an air ambulance soon and his treatment will continue in the country, sources told Geo News Friday.

Musharraf’s family has decided to shift him to Pakistan, the sources said. The former president has been in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the last six years getting medical treatment.

After the news of Musharraf’s ill health, PML-N — a major stakeholder in the coalition government — and the military leadership had said that the former president should be brought to the country if he wants to come back.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif last week asked the coalition government to facilitate Musharraf if he wishes to return to Pakistan, adding that he does not have any “personal enmity or tussle” with the ex-dictator.

“I have no personal enmity or tussle with Pervez Musharraf. I do not want anyone else to suffer the traumas that I have to endure for my loved ones,” the three-time prime minister stated on Twitter.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar also said the military leadership believes that the former army chief should return to Pakistan.

“In such a situation the institution and leadership’s stance is that Pervez Musharraf should return,” said DG ISPR during an interview with a private television channel.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif also believes that no hurdles should be placed if the former dictator wants to come back to Pakistan.

"Due to General Musharraf's ill health, no hurdles should be placed for his return to Pakistan,” the defence minister said in a statement on Twitter.

He said that past events shouldn't be involved in this matter as he prayed for Musharraf’s recovery.