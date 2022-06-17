Amber Heard says she’s not ‘vindictive’ after Johnny Depp lawsuit

FileFootage

Amber Heard clarified that the actor did not decide to speak out on the television to avenge her former husband Johnny Depp after losing the bombshell lawsuit.



The Aquaman actor’s recent interview dished out her experience of facing off the Pirates of the Caribbean star in court.

During her conversation with Savannah Gutherie, the 36-year-old actor was asked about her motivation for the interview.

You're here. Some people might ask why. Are you brave? Are you reckless? Are you vindictive? Why did you want to do an interview?" asked Guthrie.

"One thing I can tell you is one thing I'm not is vindictive. There's no part of me that sees any... This would be a really lousy way to get vengeance," Heard while laughing.

The 50-year-old host also asked her, “What do you hope to get across here? You've had everything said about you. What do you wish people knew?"

"You know, Savannah, as silly as it is to say this out loud," Heard responded, "my goal, the only thing I could hope for at this point, is I just want people to see me as a human being."