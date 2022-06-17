'Johnny Deep seemed more real while Amber Heard was not credible'

A juror in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial said in an interview that the actress was not credible.



"It didn’t come across as believable," he said. "It seemed like she was able to flip the switch on her emotions. She would answer one question and she would be crying and two seconds later she would turn ice cold. It didn’t seem natural."



The juror, one of seven jurors during the six-week trial, spoke exclusively to "GMA" and is the only juror on record to speak publicly about the case. He asked to have his name not used for this report.

Heard’s credibility was suspect throughout the duration of the trial, the juror said. Besides how she acted on the stand, several other factors led the jury to believe Heard was not credible, the juror said.



The jury concluded "they were both abusive to each other" but Heard’s team failed to prove Depp’s abuse was physical.

Heard, the juror said, was considered the aggressor in the relationship by the majority of the jury. "If you have a battered wife or spouse situation, why would you buy the other person, the ‘aggressor,’ a knife? If you really wanted to help Johnny Depp get off drugs, why are you taking drugs around him?" he asked.

