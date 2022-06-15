Hina Khan serves drop-dead gorgeous look in pink top

Indian actress Hina Khan's latest pictures on social media are proof that she is a beauty icon.
The diva stunned onlookers with her chic look as she took to Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from Abu Dhabi and left fans mesmerized with her ageless beauty.
Taking to Instagram, Hina wrote, "Sending love, wherever it is needed."
The Hacked star opted for a chic pink sleeveless top with a printed skirt and white sneakers that added more appeal to her gorgeous look.
The star was a sight to witness as her hair was made neat and she opted for less makeup.
Khan has always been known for her grace and yet again exudes elegance in this modern wear.
