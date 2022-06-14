Prince Harry, Meghan skipped Jubilee pageant over ‘second-tier’ seats?

file footage

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle travelled all the way from the US to UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, however, made an early exit, and a royal expert thinks their abrupt departure had something to do with their seats at Jubilee events.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially attended just one Jubilee event, the thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral, and were reported to have jetted out early on June 5 as the Jubilee Pageant was underway at the Buckingham Palace.

Commenting on Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave the UK early, royal expert Katie Nicholl told True Royalty TV: “I honestly think it’s because they knew that they wouldn’t be in that front row.”

She further explained her stance saying: “And why did they leave the Royal Family? They left because they weren’t in the front row. I believe that’s why they weren’t at the other celebrations as they did not have centre stage seats.”

It is pertinent to mention that Harry and Meghan were relegated to the second row in a pew across from other senior royals, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, at the Jubilee thanksgiving service.



