Budget 22-23: KP announces 16% raise in salaries of govt employees

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra is presenting the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday presented the budget with an outlay of Rs1,332 billion for the fiscal year 2022-23, allocating Rs350 billion for the development schemes.

Delivering the budget speech in the provincial assembly, KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra announced a 16% increase in salaries and a 15% raise in the pension of the government employees.

Major new initiatives

Rs223bln has been proposed for erstwhile FATA

The government suggested increasing the health budget by Rs55bln

It is suggested to increase the education budget by Rs47 billion

The government suggested to increase Shuhada Package for police

Contributory Pension Scheme

Addressing the budget session, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said that they were not abolishing the pension programme for the government employees.

He maintained that they have decided to introduce the "Contributory Contributory Pension Scheme" for the new government employees. The minister said that 10% of the basic salary of the new government employees would be added to the pension fund on the monthly basis.

The minister said that the total development budget of Khyber Pakthunkhwa was Rs418.2 billion including Rs319.2 billion for settled districts and Rs99 billion for merged tribal districts. Regarding revenue and receipts collection, the minister said that total receipts were estimated at Rs1,332 billion including Rs750.9 billion to be collected from federal taxes receipts.

He said Rs31 billion would be collected through oil and gas royalty and surcharge and Rs61.9 billion through net hydel power.

The minister said Rs85 billion would be collected through provincial tax and non-tax revenue, Rs4.3 billion under the head of foreign program assistance (FPA) for settled districts and Rs208.7 billion grant for merged tribal districts besides Rs212.7 billion receipts through other resources.

Jhagra said that Rs447.9 billion would be spent on salaries including Rs372.1 billion in settled districts and Rs75.8 billion through merged tribal districts while Rs107 billion on pension including Rs106 billion in settled districts and Rs 1 billion in merged tribal districts.

Besides salaries, he said Rs247.4billion would be spent on O&M, emergency and district expenditures, Rs111.4 billion on other current expenditures while the volume of provincial development programs including accelerated development program budget was Rs241 billion including Rs185 billion for settled districts and Rs56 billion for merged tribal districts while the volume of the total development budget was Rs383.5 billion including 319.2 billion for settled districts and Rs64.3billion for merged tribal districts.

Under foreign program assistance, Rs93.2 billion would be spent including Rs88.9 billion for settled districts and Rs4.3 billion for merged tribal districts while 8.3 billion would be received through the Public Sector Development Program for settled districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The minister said that Rs26,458 million would be spent on agriculture, Rs4,191 on Aukaf and Religious Affairs, Rs73 million on Bureau of Statistics, Rs7,1653 million on communication and works, Rs227,087 million for elementary and secondary education, Rs29,203 million on energy and power, Rs4,191 million for the environment, Rs1,607 million for excise and taxation, Rs32,446 million through finance, Rs6,433 million through forestry, Rs6,655 million through general administration, Rs205,725 million for health, Rs34,191 million through higher education, Rs101,572 million for home and Rs823 million for housing sectors.

Likewise, Rs4,926 million were allocated for industries, Rs1,808 million for information and public relations, Rs2,990 million for information technology, Rs25,725 million for irrigation, Rs1,033 million for labour, Rs1,4377 million for law and justice, Rs,22337 million for local government, Rs1426 million for mines and mineral, Rs64372 million for planning and development, Rs3,616 million for population welfare, Rs2,3071 million for public health engineering, Rs30,003 million for relief, rehabilitation and settlement, Rs3,045 million revenue and estate, Rs6,068 million for social welfare, Rs2,2017 million sports, culture and tourism, Rs2,849 million through technical education, Rs1,2151 million for transport and Rs392 million for Zakat and Usher.