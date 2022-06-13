Pakistanis consumed tea worth Rs83 billion in FY22

Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistanis’ love for tea is growing each day as the country imported tea worth Rs83.88 billion during the fiscal year 2021-22, Rs13 billion more than the previous year, revealed the budget documents.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country imported tea worth Rs70.82 billion during the previous fiscal year. As per the budget documents, the country imported medicines worth over Rs6 trillion during the previous year, NNI reported.

During the fiscal year, 2021-22, the country imported over 4 million cycles, over 4.4 million motorcycles, over 4.3 million cars and over 75,000 auto-rickshaw.