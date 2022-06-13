Eidul Azha, Ashura 2022 in Pakistan: Likely dates revealed

The first Zilhaj will be on July 1 while Eidul Azha will be observed on July 10. -APP/File photo

KARACHI: Eidul Azha is likely to be celebrated in Pakistan on July 10 while Ashura (10th Muharram) is expected to be on August 8, according to Dr Javed Iqbal, Karachi University’s Head of Institute of Space Science and Technology.

He said that on June 29, the Islamic date will also be 29.

“When the sun sets on that day, the altitude of the moon will be less than 5 degrees and the duration of the setting of the sun and the moon will be 30 minutes, so the moon will not be visible,” Dr Javed Iqbal said.

The astronomer said the first Zilhaj will be on July 1 while Eidul Azha will be observed on July 10. About the start of the Islamic calendar, he said the first Muharram will be on July 30 and the day of Ashura (10th Muharram) will be on August 8.