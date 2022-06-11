Johnny Depp ‘will never be who he once was’ after defamation case win

Johnny Depp’s future career prospects have incurred major worries among die-hard fans, with many fearing the future, despite the actor having won his defamation case against Amber Heard.
This possibility has been highlighted by inside sources close to People magazine.
The Hollywood insider spoke about the 58-year-old actor’s future and was quoted saying, “I don't think he will ever be who he was. It was a waste of time and money and effort.”
However, they did make it clear that it will not be like Depp will never get hired against, but more that “he will never be who he once was.”
Even a Hollywood agent echoed the same warning and reminded the actor that it “is a time to just move on and, if needed, to lick your wounds. Years of building up reputations have been torn down on both sides in a couple of weeks. Nobody truly won.”
BTS last year became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards.
Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon talks about 'living with her character' on show
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson romance began in 2021
Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth’s engagement was announced in 1947.
Kylie Jenner ran into her half-sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson at a friend’s birthday party
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Lilibet on June 4 in UK.