Lilibet first birthday cake details finally disclosed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle treated their daughter Lilibet with a two-tier special cake, which was the same as the cake created for the Duke and Duchess wedding in 2018.



Chef and baker Claire Ptak has now shared details of the Lilibet first birthday cake.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a sweet photo of the cake, saying, “The inside was the Amalfi lemon and elderflower cake I created for the Duke and Duchess’s wedding in 2018, but this time we covered it with a strawberry buttercream specially for Lilibet.”

It also featured white and pink peonies, and was topped with strawberries.

The royal chef further said, “It was an absolute pleasure to make this special cake last week for Lilibet’s birthday. Wishing her a very happy year ahead!.”

The royal couple celebrated the first birthday of their daughter on June 4 in UK.