Hrithik Roshan details the ‘frightful’ yet ‘delightful’ experience of working in ‘Vikram Vedha’

Hrithik Roshan announced the wrap up of his upcoming movie Vikram Vedha, which also stars Saif Ali Khan in lead role, as he detailed his experienced working in the film.

Taking to Instagram, the War actor dropped the pictures from the sets of the action thriller after completing the shoot for the film as he penned a long note praising the performance of his co-star in the upcoming movie.

He wrote in the caption, “Beginning the journey of Vikram Vedha came with its own set of external challenges, with the pandemic and uncertainties... but looking back, it all contributed to our prep and performance.”

“For me this journey has been as frightful and as delightful as a skydive. Using Vedha as an opportunity of letting go, aligning with what is, finding joy in being less than, being wrong, has felt refreshingly new for me. It’s been a journey of remolding, rewiring and trusting,” Hrithik added.

He continued: “Time and my audience will tell if my instincts were in the right place or not. But regardless of victory or failure , I am so so full of gratitude for the clarity & vision of my directors Gayatri and Pushkar. The passion they possess for the story and the sparkle in their eyes every day that we were on set, was a silent motivation for me to give it my best as Vedha.”



Hrithik went on to say that becoming Vedha would not have been possible without the “powerful presence” of Khan as Vikram, adding, “In addition to all my co-actors esp Rohit Saraf, Radhika apte & Yogita Bihani who gave me an impetus as a performer.”

“As we called it a wrap on set, my mind is flooded with all the happy memories, testing times, action, thrill and hardwork we all have put into Vikram Vedha. Doing a little excited-nervous dance in my head today... as we inch closer to our release date,” the actor concluded. “Nuff said. See you at the cinemas.”

The movie will hit the theaters in September 2022.