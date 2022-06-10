APML rebuffs news regarding Pervez Musharraf's death

DUBAI: The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) — the political party established by former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf — has rebuffed news circulating on social media regarding his death.
In a statement issued today, the APML said, "General (R) Pervez Musharraf is at home and he is doing ok. He has been under treatment for his ailment (Amyloidosis).”
The circulating news regarding his death is not correct, it said, asking the public to pray for his speedy recovery.
Meanwhile, the family sources said that Pervez Musharraf's health condition is improving.
According to sources, Musharraf was shifted to the hospital last week after his health deteriorated.
It is important no note that the former Pakistani ruler is living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the last many years.
