Cillian Murphy opens up about a possible 'Peaky Blinders' movie

Cillian Murphy recently sounded off on the possibility of a Peaky Blinders movie being in the works, and much to fans' disappointment, there isn't.

With the final season of Peaky Blinders coming out, Murphy was asked if he knows anything about a possible movie, to which he responded negatively.

In an interview with Deadline, the 46-year-old actor said, “I really have no idea."

"Steve (Steven Knight) always surprises. Whenever you read a script from him, it is never how you expected or what you thought might happen. It’s always in fact completely the opposite," he added.

The Irish actor continued: “He manages to kind of subvert that gangster narrative very well I think. I don’t know, I really, really don’t know. I haven’t read any film script or anything like that so I can’t give you any exclusive on that, I’m afraid."

Favoring a little break from the hit show, Murphy suggested, “...I think it’s good for everyone to have a little break. That’s always a healthy thing and then we can regroup."

He also shared: "Steve is an insanely busy and in-demand writer, but I know that he loves writing Peaky above all, I’m sure he’s told you the same."

Assuring fans that he will be back, the distinctive blue-eyed actor hinted, “He [Steve] adores it. So I think when the time comes, if there’s more story to be told, I’ll be there."