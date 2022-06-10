Angus MacLane speaks on why Chris Evans replaces Tim Allen in Lightyear

Chris Evans has that star power and he can do a live-action movie which is why the filmmaker Angus MacLane has selected the actor for the voice of a leading role in his upcoming movie Lightyear.



In a recent interview with Variety, MacLane has revealed why Evans replaced Tim Allen as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in his forthcoming movie.

“It was an intentional decision to change in actors mainly because Tim’s version of Buzz is a little goofier and is a little dumber, and so he is the comic relief,” explains the director.

However, in this new movie, MacLane told the outlet that Buzz is the action hero.

“He’s serious and ambitious and funny, but not in a goofy way that would undercut the drama,” he remarked.

While appreciating Evans for his exceptional acting, MacLane mentioned, “He has the gravitas and that movie star quality that our character needed to separate him and the movie from Tim’s version of the toy in Toy Story.”

Meanwhile, the Captain America star also praised Allen and added that he used him as a “guideline” for voicing Buzz.

“I’d be a fool not to acknowledge the work Allen did,” Evans added, “I had to somehow create my own understanding of the character. I felt comfortable enough to make my own interpretation, and part of that was lowering the tone of my voice.”