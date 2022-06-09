‘Furious’ Prince Harry ‘demanding apology’ after ‘horrid treatment’ from Firm

Prince Harry has called for an ‘official apology’ to be handed down following the alleged ‘booing’ incident that took place during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
This revelation has been made by royal biographer Angela Levin, in one of her interviews with The Sun.
There, she was quoted saying, “I think he would have been very, very upset that he was largely ignored.”
“He still feels he's owed an apology,” she went on to add when asked to dish over Prince Harry’s possible reaction of the public.
“But he's the one who should apologise. He said during the Oprah interview that Charles and William were trapped, he said he'd been cut off by his father,” she also clarified.
After all, “You can't just go around being rude about people and expecting them to open their hearts to you again.”
