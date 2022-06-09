Kanye West snubbed by Kim Kardashian on his 45th birthday

Kanye West has seemingly been snubbed by his ex Kim Kardashian on his 45th birthday.

Kim Kardashian, her sisters and mother, who are considered close to the rapper, have not shared even a single word on Kanye's big day.



The 41-year-old reality star, with whom Kanye shares four children, wished the rapper a happy birthday last year, but this time around things are different.

Kim Kardashian, who is enjoying new romantic journey with Pete Davidson after split from Kanye, has yet to send birthday wish to her children daddy.

However, Kanye's new love interest Jones uploaded a montage to Instagram that featured photos of her and the rapper throughout their courtship, and over it she wrote, “Happy birthday baby [black-heart emoji] I love youuuuu.”

Kanye's girlfriend's post apparently served as Jone’s first acknowledgement of the rumours about her courtship that have been swirling, though she hasn’t addressed them outright.