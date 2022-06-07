Petroleum prices will see another increase: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail is addressing the one-day long pre-budget business conference in Islamabad, on June 7, 2022. — YouTube/PTV

ISLAMABAD: Following an unprecedented and massive hike of Rs60 per litre in the last 10 days, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Tuesday revealed that the prices of petroleum products would further increase in days to come.

Addressing a day-long Pre-budget Business Conference, Miftah said that had the government taken decisions in line with ex-prime minister Imran Khan and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the price of petrol would stand at Rs300 per litre.

"The previous government had agreed with the IMF that they would not give subsidies," the finance minister said, lashing out at the Khan-led government for messing up the economic policies of the country.

Moreover, the government cannot stop at just ending subsidies as it has to impose taxes on petroleum products.

"The IMF has asked for 100% withdrawal of subsidy on POL products. Once the subsidy is over, then the government will have to impose taxes and petroleum levy," a report in The News mentioned, adding that there is still a subsidy of Rs9.32 per litre on petrol and Rs23.05 per litre on diesel.

A day earlier, the finance minister had ruled out the possibility of a financial emergency in the country after the government took steps to rectify the ongoing economic turmoil.

In a tweet, Ismail said the country was not facing a financial emergency as the price of petrol had been increased twice — and hiked up to Rs209.86, while there has also been a massive increase in other petroleum products.