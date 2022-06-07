Massive fire breaks out in Islamabad's Sector H-12 forest

Another massive fire breaks out in the Islamabad forest. Photo: Geo News/screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Following the back-to-back wildfires in the Margalla hills, another massive fire broke out in the forest in Islamabad’s Sector H-12 on Tuesday.

After being informed, the fire brigade officials rushed to the scene to douse the blaze. The cause of the massive wildfire could not be ascertained yet, said the rescue officials.

The huge flame and smoke could be seen from far away.



In a statement, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) said that "teams along with MCI are working to control the fire at H12 forest."



Taking notice of the forest fire, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the CDA to take emergency measures.

The prime minister stressed immediate steps to evacuate the people from the affected area.

He directed the mobilisation of rescue services on an urgent basis immediately to extinguish the fire and urged the Ministry of Climate Change to present a comprehensive strategy to prevent such incidents in Islamabad and Margalla hills in the future.