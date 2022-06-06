Avoid baseless comments on country's strategic programme: CJCSC Gen Raza

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza. — File

KARACHI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza on Monday stressed avoiding baseless and unnecessary statements related to the national strategic programme.

Addressing a seminar at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), General Nadeem Raza said: “Only National Command Authority is allowed to comment on the strategic programme in nuclear countries.”

He reiterated that Pakistan would not make any compromise on its nuclear programme and maintained that the national security is indivisible, adding that the civil and military leadership is on the same page over the matter. The CJCSC said the nuclear programme has the support of the masses and all the political parties.

General Nadeem Raza said that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and has a full spectrum deterrence policy which is within the scope of reliable nuclear balance. He also noted that the country's safety mechanism was in line with national and international standards.

Pakistan's nuclear capability guarantees the defence of the homeland as well as its integrity; it also has the complete support of the political parties and the masses.

The top military official's comments came after PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that if the establishment does not "take the right decision," then Pakistan would break into "three parts".

The former premier warned that once the country is destroyed, it will default, and the international world will ask Pakistan to move towards denuclearisation — as Ukraine did in the 1990s.