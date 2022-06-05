Cristiano Ronaldo’s heartfelt birthday wish for his twins melts hearts on the internet

File footage

Cristiano Ronaldo is celebrating his twin babies Eva María and Mateo birthday. The football star left the internet in an emotional meltdown as he shared a heartfelt post social media post on Sunday.

The Manchester United star and Georgina Rodríguez welcomed twin babies, daughter Eva María and son Mateo in 2017 via a surrogate mother in the United States.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Portuguese superstar shared an adorable picture of the twins, who sported a matching black and yellow outfit to mark their fifth birthday.

The 37-year-old star footballer wrote a heart-filled birthday wish for the twins. "Happy birthday my loves Daddy couldn't be more proud of you, keep being happy and with those beautiful smiles I love you so much.”

The adorable post garnered thousands of likes in no time. Several star footballers and fans commented on Ronaldo's post.

Real Madrid's Marcelo, too, dropped heart-filled eyes emoticon, while others wished the children a very happy birthday.

The former Real Madrid star player and the Argentine-Spanish model welcomed daughter Bella Esmeralda into the world on April 18. They were left heartbroken as they tragically lost their newborn son, Bella's twin brother.